First ever St Patrick's Day Parade to be held in Ballylooby

March 18 20 is a bank holiday for first time so why not enter a float in Ballylooby's inaugural St Patrick's Day Parade.
See details below.
If you are a business, a community organisation, a group that gets together or you just fancy being part of something special why not join us to celebrate on 18th March. Lets Make it a special fun day in the village.
