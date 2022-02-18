Search

18 Feb 2022

Tipperary backs Proposal Green in football championship restructuring

Tipperary backs Proposal Green in football championship restructuring

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Feb 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary will back the Green Proposal for the restructure of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship at Congress later this month.

The proposal will see the league and provincial championships remain as is, but instead of the qualifiers, the top 16 after the National League will play for the All-Ireland Championship in round-robin four groups of four, with the bottom sixteen teams doing likewise for the Tailteann Cup.

Other motions confirmed by County Chairman Joe Kennedy set for Congress, which takes place in the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Ballyhaunis on Saturday week, Tipperary will not support the creation of a new All-Ireland Under 19 Minor Championship, that would effectively take the place of both the U17 and U20 grades.

FOOTAGE: See the effects of Storm Eunice as it wreaks havoc across Ireland

UPDATE: Tipperary rail services may be in line for timetable improvements

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media