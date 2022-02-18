Tipperary backs Proposal Green in football championship restructuring

Tipperary will back the Green Proposal for the restructure of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship at Congress later this month.
The proposal will see the league and provincial championships remain as is, but instead of the qualifiers, the top 16 after the National League will play for the All-Ireland Championship in round-robin four groups of four, with the bottom sixteen teams doing likewise for the Tailteann Cup.
Other motions confirmed by County Chairman Joe Kennedy set for Congress, which takes place in the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Ballyhaunis on Saturday week, Tipperary will not support the creation of a new All-Ireland Under 19 Minor Championship, that would effectively take the place of both the U17 and U20 grades.
