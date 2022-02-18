Search

18 Feb 2022

Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals round-up - How the Tipperary players fared in the final four

Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals round-up - How the Tipperary player fared in the final four

Moyne Templetuohy man Gearoid O'Connor will play in this year's Fitzgibbon Cup final for UL.

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Feb 2022 7:15 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

The semi-finals of this year's Fitzgibbon Cup served up two extremely exciting ties with both games going to extra time in a thrilling pair of classics.

The Wednesday game was an all-Galway tie with NUIG needing extra time to overcome rivals GMIT (1-26 to 3-18) in a game that ebbed and flowed throughout. Despite NUIG going into a good lead in the first half, GMIT battled back to force the game to extra-time with a late goal but they were never able to edge in front and Lynskey’s side just about did enough to shade it, with Evan Niland leading the way with a haul of 0-16.

Portroe's AJ Willis was a starter for GMIT once again, lining out at corner forward again but despite scoring an early point, he was substituted at half time. Meanwhile, Philip Hickey of Nenagh Éire Óg had featured in every round so far for NUIG, but he was not played on the night.

UL snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in extra time when Waterford's Mikey Kiely sent a 40 yard free to the IT Carlow net with the final puck of a dramatic Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final at the IT Carlow grounds. See video below.

Gearoid O'Connor (Moyne Templetuohy), Ciaran Connolly (Loughmore Castleiney), and Bryan O'Mara (Holycross Ballycahill), featured well for UL, with O'Connor notching 0-3f along with 0-1 each from Connolly and O'Mara.

IT Carlow were without the influential figure of Jerry Kelly (Borris-Ileigh), who had featured at centre back in the campaign to date, but missed out due to injury. Fergal Hayes was fit though, and played the full game at corner back.

The final will take place in IT Carlow tomorrow at 3.15pm between UL and NUIG in what is a repeat pairing of the Sigerson Cup final played earlier in the week, with NUIG looking to complete the double in both codes.

New IRA map of Tipperary to form landscapes of revolution focus

Archaelogical Project explores the geography of revolution in the Premier County

Tipperary Rugby: Exciting times at High School with new World standard 3G pitch

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media