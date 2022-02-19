Search

19 Feb 2022

Bryan O'Mara becomes first Holycross/Ballycahill man since Michael Maher to captain a Fitzgibbon Cup winning team

Bryan O'Mara becomes first Holycross/Ballycahill man since Michael Maher to captain a Fitzgibbon Cup winning team

Bryan O'Mara lifting the Fitzgibbon Cup after his side defeated NUIG this evening.

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

19 Feb 2022 8:51 PM

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Bryan O'Mara made history earlier today as the University of Limerick captain became just the second Holycross/Ballycahill man to captain a Fitzgibbon Cup winning team after his sides late win in today's final over NUIG on a 1-21 to 2-15 score line.

He emulated his fellow clubman and Tipperary legend Michael Maher - who was part of the infamous 'Hell's Kitchen' full back line on the Tipperary team of the 1950's and 60's - who captained UCD to glory back in 1949-50.

O'Mara had an outstanding game from centre back coming up with some big scores and notched 0-4 from play over the course of the game, and no doubt Colm Bonnar will be disappointed that he won't be available for Tipperary this year.

Elsewhere, Gearoid O’Connor of Moyne Templetuohy was in superb form for the winners, landing 0-9 to help UL to glory, while Ciaran Connolly was excelled at midfield with 0-3, scoring his last after equalising in the 59th minute before Mikey Kiely's late goal clinched the win for the Limerick college. See his post match reaction BELOW:

Barnstorming first half paves way for easy Tipperary win over Offaly

Clonmel woman appeals to world leaders to pull back from war

Adi Roche relieved that lifesaving cardiac mission to Ukraine was completed as tensions rise

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media