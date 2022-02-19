Bryan O'Mara becomes first Holycross/Ballycahill man since Michael Maher to captain a Fitzgibbon Cup winning team

Bryan O'Mara lifting the Fitzgibbon Cup after his side defeated NUIG this evening.
Bryan O'Mara made history earlier today as the University of Limerick captain became just the second Holycross/Ballycahill man to captain a Fitzgibbon Cup winning team after his sides late win in today's final over NUIG on a 1-21 to 2-15 score line.
He emulated his fellow clubman and Tipperary legend Michael Maher - who was part of the infamous 'Hell's Kitchen' full back line on the Tipperary team of the 1950's and 60's - who captained UCD to glory back in 1949-50.
O'Mara had an outstanding game from centre back coming up with some big scores and notched 0-4 from play over the course of the game, and no doubt Colm Bonnar will be disappointed that he won't be available for Tipperary this year.
Elsewhere, Gearoid O’Connor of Moyne Templetuohy was in superb form for the winners, landing 0-9 to help UL to glory, while Ciaran Connolly was excelled at midfield with 0-3, scoring his last after equalising in the 59th minute before Mikey Kiely's late goal clinched the win for the Limerick college. See his post match reaction BELOW:
Laoch na hImeartha agus captaein na foirne Brian O'Meara!— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) February 19, 2022
'Mikey Kiely, what can you say? What a man'@GAA_BEO @ElectricIreland @HigherEdGAA @ul_gaa #FirstClassRivals #FitzgibbonCup
BEO/LIVE ar @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/JqjF0uED5o
Ryan O’Meara, right, with the then US Ambassador to Ireland, Edward Crawford, and US Embassy Dublin Young Leaders Council member Daniel Griffin, at the ambassador's residence in Phoenix Park on July 4
John Flannery of Tipperary in the Decade of Revolution: Called for Nenagh military barracks to be saved
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.