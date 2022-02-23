Search

Tipperary handball success in Clarecastle

Tipperary handball success in Clarecastle

There was a great buzz of excitement among players and spectators alike at the Munster Juvenile Finals hosted by Clarecastle in Clare. The twin Court Venue served up some great games of Handball and it was the first real sign that Handball was fully back to normal. Tipperary players were in top form at the Clare venue winning 5 Munster titles, Clare 3 & Cork 2. There were three Finals played in Kilworth in Cork where Waterford won the Boys U17 Singles & Doubles and Cork won the Boys U16 Doubles. There are two finals still to be played with Tipperary & Clare contesting the Boys U14 Singles & Clare & Cork in the Girls U14 Singles.

Results:

  • Boys 14D Daniel McKelvey & Ronan Ryan S/Mines Dft by Liam Murphy /Danny Ryan Clare 15/14, 15/7
  • Boys 15S Stefan Tobin C-O-Suir Dft Ryan Lenihan Cork 15/1, 15/3
  • Boys 15D Ronan Redmond/Rian Power C-O-Suir Dft Matthew Crotty /Ryan Hayes Clare 15/8, 4/15, 15/12
  • Boys 16S Tomás O Connor Cork Dft Rody Morrissey Waterford 21/7, 21/4
  • Girls 14D Clodagh Shinnors/Sophia O Meara Lahorna Dft Olivia Moloney/Isobella McInerney Clare 15/4, 15/8
  • Girls 15S Cliona Rogers Clare dft Roisín Ring Kerry 15/5, 15/0
  • Girls 15D Katie Mulcahy /Aoife Williams Lahorna dft Aoife Cummins/Clarissa Gilmore Clare 11/15, 15/5,15/5
  • Girls 16S Christine Percy Lahorna dft by Carmel Kelleher Cork 21/2, 21/6
  • Girls 17S Emma Williams Lahorna dft Saoirse Keogh Clare 21/0,21/15
  • In Kilworth BU16D Cian Dunning /Diarmuid O Connell Cork Dft Daithi Colleran/Darragh Buckley Waterford 21/4, 21/1
  • BU17S Billy O Connell Waterford Dft Nathan Sheehan Cork 21/12, 21/16
  • BU17D Darragh Walsh /Jack Power Waterford Dft Liam Madden/Micí Sheedy 16/21, 21 17, 11/6

On Monday evening in Nenagh in Boys 14S Dean Carey Ballina meets Paul Rodgers from Clare & in Ballydesmond in Cork Claire Minogue from Clare is up against Amy Brosnan from Cork. The younger ages U12 & 13 will commence the Munster Championships next weekend.

The North Tipperary B Competition kicks off on Monday for all our new players and will provide a great learning base for future Champions.

Tipperary players were also in action in the Adult grades with some great results and a few shocks.

  • Ladies Intermediate Singles Sinead Meagher Nenagh Dft Catriona Millane Clare . 21/11, 10/21, 11/10.
  • O70’s Jim Ryan Silvermimes dft Tim Joe Healy from Cork 21/13, 21/8
  • John Kennedy Silvermines is through to the All-Ireland Semi Final in GMAS
  • Junior B Singles: Tipperary A (Eleanor Percy) Bt Cork A (Brid Horgan) 21/15, 21/14
  • Ladies Minor Singles: Clare A (Leah Minogue) Bt Tipperary A (Hannah Grace) 21/6, 21/20
  • O35A Singles: Kerry A (Jack O’ Shea) Bt Tipperary A (Ger Coonan) 17/21, 21/10, 11/7.
  • Overall a great display by Tipperary and we look forward to the doubles fixtures over the next few weeks.
  • On Monday night in the 14’s  Dean Carey ballina Beaten by Paul Rogers Clare 15/6, 15/7
  • U21 Singles Rory grace Lahorna Beat Sean Coughjlan Clare.
  • O35B  Niall Quinn Silvermines Bt James Moakley Cork

In the Intermediate ladies Singles Sinead Meagher was involved in a thriller in Cappagh. At a game each against Caitriona Millane Clare the final went to the dreaded tie break. Sinead got off to the better start but found herself trailing 10-8.

In a nail biting finish the Clare girl got 10 chances to make the final ace but time and time again failed to get it against a determined Tipp girl. They were tied at 10 all for five more changes of serve until Sinead finally got the all important ace in an epic battle.

Munster Juvenile 12 & 13  semi Finals V Waterford  in Nenagh & Dolla on Saturday 26th  Finals following day in Clarecastle  on Sunday 27th.

Look up all handball fixtures/results on www.tipperaryhandball.com

