Tipperary handball success in Clarecastle

There was a great buzz of excitement among players and spectators alike at the Munster Juvenile Finals hosted by Clarecastle in Clare. The twin Court Venue served up some great games of Handball and it was the first real sign that Handball was fully back to normal. Tipperary players were in top form at the Clare venue winning 5 Munster titles, Clare 3 & Cork 2. There were three Finals played in Kilworth in Cork where Waterford won the Boys U17 Singles & Doubles and Cork won the Boys U16 Doubles. There are two finals still to be played with Tipperary & Clare contesting the Boys U14 Singles & Clare & Cork in the Girls U14 Singles.
Results:
On Monday evening in Nenagh in Boys 14S Dean Carey Ballina meets Paul Rodgers from Clare & in Ballydesmond in Cork Claire Minogue from Clare is up against Amy Brosnan from Cork. The younger ages U12 & 13 will commence the Munster Championships next weekend.
The North Tipperary B Competition kicks off on Monday for all our new players and will provide a great learning base for future Champions.
Tipperary players were also in action in the Adult grades with some great results and a few shocks.
In the Intermediate ladies Singles Sinead Meagher was involved in a thriller in Cappagh. At a game each against Caitriona Millane Clare the final went to the dreaded tie break. Sinead got off to the better start but found herself trailing 10-8.
In a nail biting finish the Clare girl got 10 chances to make the final ace but time and time again failed to get it against a determined Tipp girl. They were tied at 10 all for five more changes of serve until Sinead finally got the all important ace in an epic battle.
Munster Juvenile 12 & 13 semi Finals V Waterford in Nenagh & Dolla on Saturday 26th Finals following day in Clarecastle on Sunday 27th.
Look up all handball fixtures/results on www.tipperaryhandball.com
Huge congrats to Mairead Murphy, Castlepark, Golden on winning €14,300 in the Golden/Kilfeacle GAA club lotto.
Imelda Walsh, Ballywilliam, Nenagh, who has stepped down as Chairperson of North Tippeary IFA, at her final AGM with IFA President Tim Cullinan, and guest speaker Anna May McHugh
Saturday's National Hurling League game between Tipperary and Dublin gets underway at FBD Semple Stadium at 5pm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.