Cashel model maker to appear on RTÉ's Nationwide

91-year old Cashel model maker Johnny Fogarty is set to appear on RTÉ's Nationwide tonight.

The Cashel man decided four years ago, that he was too young to put the feet up and embarked on a new occupation, that of model maker of buildings, public and private, in Cashel.

His first creation was that of Hore Abbey, which he constructed to scale and this whetted his appetite and he has never looked back since, creating 23 models in the intervening years, including amongst others:

Chez Hans,

O’Dwyer’s Pharmacy

Séamus Foley’s pub

St John the Baptist Cathedral (John St)

St. John the Baptist Church (Friar St)

Chez Hans 2

Town Hall

Feehan’s Pub

The Courthouse

Dansie’s Pub

The Post Office He has also created models of his families homes recently, including that of his daughter Olive, who helps him to paint his models too. ( See below )

91 years young. Cashel man, Johnny Fogarty builds models including this one of his daughters house in Cobh. We meet Johnny on @rtenationwide from Cashel at 7pm this evening Pls RT pic.twitter.com/q97oHnnkrC — RTÉ Nationwide (@RTENationwide) February 23, 2022

Johnny is also an avid Tipperary supporter and attended his first Munster final in 1945, and this is something he touches on in the episode. (See below)

All of these models have been constructed with care and attention and they are a tribute to Johnny’s creativity, artistry and patience, and he is being recognised by the national broadcaster tonight, with the show starting at 7pm on RTÉ 1.