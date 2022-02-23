Cashel model maker to appear on RTÉ's Nationwide

91-year old Cashel model maker Johnny Fogarty will appear on RTÉ's Nationwide.
91-year old Cashel model maker Johnny Fogarty is set to appear on RTÉ's Nationwide tonight.
The Cashel man decided four years ago, that he was too young to put the feet up and embarked on a new occupation, that of model maker of buildings, public and private, in Cashel.
His first creation was that of Hore Abbey, which he constructed to scale and this whetted his appetite and he has never looked back since, creating 23 models in the intervening years, including amongst others:
91 years young. Cashel man, Johnny Fogarty builds models including this one of his daughters house in Cobh. We meet Johnny on @rtenationwide from Cashel at 7pm this evening Pls RT pic.twitter.com/q97oHnnkrC— RTÉ Nationwide (@RTENationwide) February 23, 2022
Johnny is also an avid Tipperary supporter and attended his first Munster final in 1945, and this is something he touches on in the episode. (See below)
A Tipp hurling fan all his life, 91 year old Johnny Fogarty remembers the glory days of Tipp Hurling on #RTENationwide on @RTEOne at 7pm this evening, Wednesday 23rd February @TipperaryGAA @TipperaryHour @TipperaryLive @TippFM @TheNationalist @VisitTipp @TipperaryTimes Pls RT pic.twitter.com/40qkYqbjuu— RTÉ Nationwide (@RTENationwide) February 23, 2022
All of these models have been constructed with care and attention and they are a tribute to Johnny’s creativity, artistry and patience, and he is being recognised by the national broadcaster tonight, with the show starting at 7pm on RTÉ 1.
