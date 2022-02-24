Search

24 Feb 2022

Tipperary rivers under threat from pollution

Tipperary rivers under threat from pollution

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Feb 2022 1:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Two public meetings will take place next week on Tuesday 1st March and Thursday 3rd March 2022 on water quality in Co. Tipperary and on the draft River Basin Management Plan (2022-2027).

Agencies responsible for protecting Ireland’s rivers have found that agriculture, hydromorphology (physical changes) and forestry are the 3 leading causes of pollution in our rivers and lakes in Tipperary.

Tipperary Soccer: Clonmel Town progress to quarter-finals in Munster Junior Cup

The two online public consultation meetings offer an opportunity for local people to input into this draft plan, to make a submission and to get involved in helping to protect and restore local water bodies, with the two meetings in County Tipperary will focus on different municipal districts.

The meeting of Tuesday 1st March will focus on the Nenagh and Thurles municipal districts. The meeting will cover the following catchments Lower Shannon, Lough Derg, Nore and Suir, while the meeting on Thursday evening the 3rd March will focus on the Clonmel, Carrick-on-Suir, Cashel-Tipperary municipal districts and will cover the Suir catchment.

For information on the Draft River Basin Management Plan visit: https://www.gov.ie/en/consultation/2bda0-public-consultation-on-the-draft-river-basin-management-plan-for-ireland-2022-2027/ 

Tipperary camogie builds for the future with innovative new partnerships

New main sponsor revealed as well as athletic development partnership

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media