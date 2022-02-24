Tipperary rivers under threat from pollution

Two public meetings will take place next week on Tuesday 1st March and Thursday 3rd March 2022 on water quality in Co. Tipperary and on the draft River Basin Management Plan (2022-2027).
Agencies responsible for protecting Ireland’s rivers have found that agriculture, hydromorphology (physical changes) and forestry are the 3 leading causes of pollution in our rivers and lakes in Tipperary.
The two online public consultation meetings offer an opportunity for local people to input into this draft plan, to make a submission and to get involved in helping to protect and restore local water bodies, with the two meetings in County Tipperary will focus on different municipal districts.
The meeting of Tuesday 1st March will focus on the Nenagh and Thurles municipal districts. The meeting will cover the following catchments Lower Shannon, Lough Derg, Nore and Suir, while the meeting on Thursday evening the 3rd March will focus on the Clonmel, Carrick-on-Suir, Cashel-Tipperary municipal districts and will cover the Suir catchment.
For information on the Draft River Basin Management Plan visit: https://www.gov.ie/en/consultation/2bda0-public-consultation-on-the-draft-river-basin-management-plan-for-ireland-2022-2027/
