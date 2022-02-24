Search

24 Feb 2022

Tipperary Soccer: Clonmel Town progress to quarter-finals in Munster Junior Cup

Tipperary Soccer: Clonmel Town progress to quarter-finals in Munster Junior Cup

Craig Guiry volleyed home Clonmel Town's opener away to Clonakilty AFC in the Munster Junior Cup on Sunday last.

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Feb 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP LAST 16

CLONAKILTY FC 0-2 CLONMEL TOWN

Clonmel Town progressed to the last 16 of the Munster Junior Cup thanks to a very hard-fought away win over Clonakilty on Sunday afternoon last.
The game was played in horrendous conditions, with a gale-force wind and driving rain making good football almost impossible, but in fairness to the young Town side they were more than a match for the home side in the difficult conditions.
With chances at a premium in the conditions, the visitors opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Craig Guiry did brilliantly to control a high ball into the box before volleying to the net. They had to survive a few scares as the home side fought back, but were comfortable enough until just on the stroke of half- time when Clonkailty’s Pat Sheehan headed over from six yards.

David Mansfield runs Tipperary's fastest ever time marathon time in Spain

Early in the second half, they made their own task all the harder when they were reduced to ten men, but they made up for the disadvantage in manpower by digging in and increasing their sterling efforts. Eoin Power had to make a goal line save to keep Town’s lead intact, and at other times poor striking by the home side was their greatest ally.

But with 12 minutes left on the clock, Michael O’Sullivan was introduced for his cousin Kyle Cuddy, and his introduction proved inspirational when with practically his first touch he slotted home from the edge of the box after a Evan Maguire flick-on, to book the Clonmel side’s place in the last eight.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media