Tipperary Soccer: Clonmel Town progress to quarter-finals in Munster Junior Cup

MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP LAST 16

CLONAKILTY FC 0-2 CLONMEL TOWN

Clonmel Town progressed to the last 16 of the Munster Junior Cup thanks to a very hard-fought away win over Clonakilty on Sunday afternoon last.

The game was played in horrendous conditions, with a gale-force wind and driving rain making good football almost impossible, but in fairness to the young Town side they were more than a match for the home side in the difficult conditions.

With chances at a premium in the conditions, the visitors opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Craig Guiry did brilliantly to control a high ball into the box before volleying to the net. They had to survive a few scares as the home side fought back, but were comfortable enough until just on the stroke of half- time when Clonkailty’s Pat Sheehan headed over from six yards.

Early in the second half, they made their own task all the harder when they were reduced to ten men, but they made up for the disadvantage in manpower by digging in and increasing their sterling efforts. Eoin Power had to make a goal line save to keep Town’s lead intact, and at other times poor striking by the home side was their greatest ally.

But with 12 minutes left on the clock, Michael O’Sullivan was introduced for his cousin Kyle Cuddy, and his introduction proved inspirational when with practically his first touch he slotted home from the edge of the box after a Evan Maguire flick-on, to book the Clonmel side’s place in the last eight.