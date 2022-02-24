Tipperary football team announced to face Sligo

Ahead of this Saturday's Allianz Football league Round 4 game, Tipperary Senior Football Manager David Power has named the same team which was set to start last weekend's postponed game against Wexford.
Tipperary are still without a win in Division Four after drawing with Waterford and losing out to Leitrim two weekends ago, and the lack of form has seen Power ring the changes with no fewer than ten changes being made from the team line up against Leitrim.
Kevin Fahey is reverted back into his more familiar role at half back, while the likes of Robbie Kiely and Jack Kennedy make their return to the starting line up, as Evan Comerford also makes way in goals for Michael O'Reilly, with the game throwing in after the hurling at 7pm Saturday evening at 7pm. See team below.
Adi Roche says that her worst nightmare in the Ukrainian conflict is that the tragedy of the Chernobyl disaster could be re-released on the world
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Senator Garret Ahearn at opening of new Calibration Technology site in Birdhill
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.