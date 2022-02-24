Search

24 Feb 2022

Wholesale changes for Tipp clash against Dublin

Wholesale changes for Tipp hurling clash against Dublin

24 Feb 2022 10:02 PM

Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar has made wholesale changes ahead of his team's clash with Dublin in FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday evening.

Eight new faces will appear in the starting line up from the clash with Kilkenny two weekends ago, with Brian McGrath, Eoghan Connolly, Robert Byrne, and captain Ronan Maher coming into the defence.

Paddy Cadell will partner the ever present Alan Flynn in midfield, while Michael Breen will push up into the half forward line as Seamus Callanan and Paul Flynn make their first starts of the campaign.

Bonnar will be hoping to continue his winning record in the league, with the game throwing in at 5pm, and it will be streamed on GAA Go for anyone who can't attend. See team below

