Wholesale changes for Tipp clash against Dublin

Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar has made wholesale changes ahead of his team's clash with Dublin in FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday evening.
Eight new faces will appear in the starting line up from the clash with Kilkenny two weekends ago, with Brian McGrath, Eoghan Connolly, Robert Byrne, and captain Ronan Maher coming into the defence.
Paddy Cadell will partner the ever present Alan Flynn in midfield, while Michael Breen will push up into the half forward line as Seamus Callanan and Paul Flynn make their first starts of the campaign.
Bonnar will be hoping to continue his winning record in the league, with the game throwing in at 5pm, and it will be streamed on GAA Go for anyone who can't attend. See team below
Adi Roche says that her worst nightmare in the Ukrainian conflict is that the tragedy of the Chernobyl disaster could be re-released on the world
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Senator Garret Ahearn at opening of new Calibration Technology site in Birdhill
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.