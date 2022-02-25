County league club draws revealed

The draws were made yesterday for the 2022 Tipperary County hurling and football leagues.
Teams will know their schedule for early spring and summer fare as the intercounty action unfolds, and the action is set to commence in March with the hurling throwing in on the 20th, with the football following suit on the 27th.
To see the full draws, simply hit the >arrow> or 'Next' to flick through all the groups in both codes.
Cllr Andy Moloney listed Cahir Castle’s attractions for film makers and Cahir's architectural connections to the British royal family
Rachael Blackmore was joined by Transition Year students and their teachers from Clonmel’s Presentation Secondary School after she partnered Shantreusse to victory at Clonmel Races
Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall where the monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's councillors took place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.