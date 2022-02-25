Big weekend for Tipperary clubs in AIL rugby

Another big weekend awaits the three Tipperary clubs in the AIL rugby leagues as they all have plenty left to play for as the games are coming thick and fast with the end of the season approaching.
At the summit of Division 2A, Cashel will have the opportunity to take a crack at run away leaders Queens University in Spafield. The Tipp men lie in second position but are a massive 14 points behind Saturday's opponents, who have only lost one game all year. A win here would go a long way to copper fastening their position in the promotion race.
Also in Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond will be hoping to continue their good form recently as they get ready to entertain the basement team of the division in Rainey Old Boys in New Ormond Park. Nenagh are currently six-points behind Dolphin and a bonus point win here will be a requirement if they are to have any hope of falling through the trapdoor.
Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Clonmel RFC will be massively buoyed by their win over City of Derry last weekend, which lifted them out of the relegation spots. They will travel a short distance to Cork to take on middle of the table Midleton and will be hoping to get more points on board to push them away from the relegation zone.
As usual, all games this weekend will kick-off at 2.30pm this Saturday.
