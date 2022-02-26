Great excitement as Littleton’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade returns after two year absence

There is great excitement in the parish of Moycarkey-Borris as the annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Littleton village after a two-year absence.



Confirming the news to the Tipperary Star newspaper Parade chairman Cllr Sean Ryan said, “we are delighted that with the lifting of Covid restrictions that the annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will return to Littleton this year after a two-year absence.



“Everyone was very disappointed in 2020 when we had to cancel our parade and with Covid restrictions still in place in 2021 we also had to cancel it’’.



Cllr Ryan confirmed that the organising committee have been putting in a lot of hard work over the last few weeks. With an early start the Littleton Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is the first Parade which takes place in County Tipperary on Saint Patrick’s Day and Cllr Ryan says he hopes that the community will have a parade they will be proud of.



He added ‘’ We will be honouring the former Principal of St Kevin’s NS in Littleton Christy Clancy as our Grand Marshal who will lead the parade along with the Sean Treacy Pipe Band. Christy taught in the school for over 30 years serving over 20 as principal and along with current principal Claire Ryan and the board of management and parents council was instrumental in establishing the new ASD unit at Littleton NS which will open shortly.’’



Cllr Ryan also confirmed that the parades judges Jim Finn, Eibhlin Nevin, Martina Stapleton and PJ Harrington will also return this year and the parade will award prizes in a number of categories including the Pat Houlihan memorial Committee special prize dedicated to the memory of one of the parades founders. The prize giving ceremony will take place at Darmody’s Bar in Littleton on a date yet to be decided.



The parade itself will take place in Littleton village on Thursday March 17 at 10.30am and conclude at 12pm.



The theme of this year’s parade is ‘Ireland’s Independence’ and Cllr Ryan said that entries for the parade are continuing to roll in. The committee will not be fundraising for this year’s parade as many businesses gave very generously to the 2020 parade which had to be cancelled. The organising committee is hugely thankful to all sponsors and local businesses who have given so generously to the parade. The organising committee are also once again very grateful to Tipperary County Council for their financial assistance.



The village of Littleton will be a hive of activity on the day of the parade with the Moycarkey-Borris Camogie and Ladies football club holding its annual cake sale with soup and sandwiches after the parade in the Muintir Na Tire Hall and there will be live music in Darmody’s Bar from 4.30pm.

For those wishing to take part on what promises to be a great occasion contact Parade Chairman Sean Ryan (087)4581455 or email seano.ryan@tipperarycoco.ie.