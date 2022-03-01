Anner Hotel in Thurles named as one of the best wedding venues for 2022
Anner Hotel
Thurles's Anner Hotel has been named as one of the best wedding venues in Ireland for 2022 by Ireland’s online wedding venue platform of SaveMyDay.ie.
Included in Ireland’s top wedding venues for large wedding celebrations with over 200 guests, Thurles’s Anner Country House Hotel have been welcoming newlyweds for over 50 years, and offers an opulent and elegant country house with beautifully landscaped private gardens for to-be-weds and caters for intimate weddings from 10 persons up to large celebrations of 250 guests.
The Thurles hotel is in prestigious company on the list, featuring along side Clontarf Castle and Fitzpatrick Castle in Dublin, and the Radisson Blu Hotel in Athlone. See full list below.
Ireland’s Top Large Wedding Venues as showcased on SaveMyDay.ie (listed in alphabetical order per county):
