01 Mar 2022

Anner Hotel in Thurles named as one of the best wedding venues for 2022

Anner Hotel

Anner Hotel

01 Mar 2022 11:45 AM

Thurles's Anner Hotel has been named as one of the best wedding venues in Ireland for 2022 by Ireland’s online wedding venue platform of SaveMyDay.ie.

Included in Ireland’s top wedding venues for large wedding celebrations with over 200 guests, Thurles’s Anner Country House Hotel have been welcoming newlyweds for over 50 years, and offers an opulent and elegant country house with beautifully landscaped private gardens for to-be-weds and caters for intimate weddings from 10 persons up to large celebrations of 250 guests. 

The Thurles hotel is in prestigious company on the list, featuring along side Clontarf Castle and Fitzpatrick Castle in Dublin, and the Radisson Blu Hotel in Athlone. See full list below.

Ireland’s Top Large Wedding Venues as showcased on SaveMyDay.ie (listed in alphabetical order per county):

Cork:

  • Fernhill House | Clonakilty, West Cork | 100 to 300 guests | Civil Ceremony licence
  • Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Cork  - Ireland’s Best Reviewed Wedding Venue at the SaveMyDay.ie Irish Wedding Venue Awards 2021| Little Island, Cork | 10 to 420 guests | Civil Ceremony licence

Dublin:

  • Clontarf Castle - Ireland’s Best Castle Wedding Venue at the SaveMyDay.ie Irish Wedding Venue Awards 2021 | Clontarf, Dublin 3 | 40 to 300 guests 
  • Doolally | Dublin 2 | 100 to 300 guests 
  • Fitzpatrick Castle | Killiney, Co.Dublin | 3 to 280 guests | Civil Ceremony licence
  • Medley | Dublin 2 | 50 to 200 guests | Civil Ceremony licence
  • Roberta's Restaurant & Bar | Dublin 2 | 80 to 300 guests 
  • Teeling Whiskey Distillery | Dublin 8 | 3 to 200 guests 
  • The Grayson | Dublin 2 | 20 to 200 guests 
  • The Royal Marine Hotel | Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin| 100 to 350 guests | Civil Ceremony licence

Kerry:

  • Ballygarry Estate, Hotel & Spa | Tralee, Kerry | 50 to 350 guests | Civil Ceremony licence

Kildare:

  • Lawlor’s of Naas | Naas, Kildare | 95 to 420 guests
  • The Abbey Wedding & Events Venue  - Ireland’s Best Historic Wedding Venue at the SaveMyDay.ie Irish Wedding Venue Awards 2021 | Athy, Kildare | 80 to 250 guests | Civil Ceremony licence
  • Osprey Hotel | Naas East, Kildare | 3 to 350 guests | Civil Ceremony licence

Kilkenny:

  • Langton’s Hotel, Kilkenny - Ireland’s Best Large Hotel Wedding Venue at the SaveMyDay.ie Irish Wedding Venue Awards 2021| Kilkenny City | 8 to 342 guests | Civil Ceremony licence
  • Mountain View - Ireland’s Best Exclusive Wedding Venue at the SaveMyDay.ie Irish Wedding Venue Awards 2021 | Ballyhale, Kilkenny | 50 to 250 guests | Civil Ceremony licence 

Laois:

  • Ballintubbert Gardens & House - Ireland’s Best Outdoor Wedding Venue at the SaveMyDay.ie Irish Wedding Venue Awards 2021 | Stradbally, Laois | 3 to 220 guests | Civil Ceremony licence
  • Louth:
  • Four Seasons Hotel, Spa & Leisure Centre | Carlingford, Louth | 100 to 370 guests

Mayo:

  • Paddy’s Bar & Restaurant | Tourmakeady, Mayo | 120 to 200 guests | Civil Ceremony licence

Tipperary:

  • Anner Country House Hotel & Leisure Centre | Thurles, Tipperary | 10 to 250 guests | Civil Ceremony licence

Westmeath:

  • Radisson Blu Athlone | Athlone, Westmeath | 20 to 400 guests | Civil Ceremony licence

Wexford:

  • Newbay House Wexford | Newbay,Wexford | 20 to 300 guests | Civil Ceremony licence

Wicklow:

  • Poulaphouca House & Falls | Hollywood, Wicklow | 25 to 200 guests | Civil Ceremony licence

