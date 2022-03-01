Tipperary TD calls for cross part support for motion on hospital waiting lists
Tipperary TD Martin Browne is urging all Tipperary TDs to support a Sinn Féin motion to tackle working conditions and waiting times in hospitals.
He said Sinn Féin intends to bring the motion tomorrow, March 2.
Mr Browne says that in Tipperary, 4,978 are waiting for appointments.
"Health waiting lists have spiralled out of control under government after government. Patients, workers, and their families bear the costs for dangerously long hospital waiting lists," said Mr Browne.
In total, he said there are 1.34 million people on waiting lists for community, hospital, and diagnostic services nationwide.
Sinn Féin also calls for job guarantees for health graduates and additional training programmes.
Mr Browne criticised the government's record on health and said Sinn Féin would put in place management structures that are accountable for waiting list times.
"This Government does not have the appetite or vision to fix our broken health service. Sinn Féin in government would deliver the change needed to secure a health service that works.
"I am urging all TDs to back our motion in the Dáil to ensure that these much-needed changes can be delivered and end the scandal of long health waiting lists,” said Mr Browne.
