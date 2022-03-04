Tipperary dog delivery during lockdown was 'not essential work' File picture
A man and woman who were delivering dogs in Tipperary during lockdown didn't realise their work was not essential, Nenagh District Court was told.
Josez Janscar, 34, and Tamara Timea Krizen, 27, both with an address at St Jude, Lower Park, Corbally, pleaded to breaching the Covid-19 travel restrictions on March 29, 2021, at Tullaskeagh, Roscrea.
The court heard that they had travelled from Hungary and were transporting dogs for delivery in the Roscrea area when stopped by the gardaí.
Their solicitor, Johnny Spencer, said that they had a permit to collect and deliver the dogs but were unaware that they were not covered by the essential work regulations.
The court heard that they were no longer in the business.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined the defendants €160 each.
