Plans for new Clonmel choir

The newly formed St Mary’s Choral Society choir will be competing at the AIMS Choral Festival in Wexford (May 20-22).
This choir has been a huge success so far and it is hoped that new members will continue to join the ever growing ranks.
If you’re interested and free on Wednesday nights at 7.30pm please pop down to rehearsals in the White Memorial Theatre.
More male voices are needed to join the ranks and new members would be very welcome.
Members recently had a lovely message from Emer White, daughter-in-law of founding Musical Director Professor James White, after whom the White Memorial Theatre was named, offering congratulations on the formation of the choir.
She was delighted to hear that members were all still singing and she said the formation of the choir had evoked wonderful memories for her family.
Plans for the coming months include the staging of an event in conjunction with the Tipperary County Museum and there is an end of year event also planned in what promises to be another spectacular production.
The society would like to wish the very best of luck to neighbouring societies in Carrick, Tipperary and Thurles as they take to the stage over the course of the next couple of months.
