Tipperary people invited to avail of new autism helpline service

A new dedicated telephone service to support the autistic community has been announced.
The service will operate 4 hours per day, 5 days per week.
The aim of the service over a 3-year period is to develop the range of information resources, seminars and programmatic activity of AsIAm so that callers will receive the information and the community-based support they need, in so far as possible, without the need for external referral.
Call: 0818 234 234
You can also email the service: support@asiam.ie
