03 Mar 2022

REVEALED: Tipperary among lowest in Ireland for cost of sports membership

REVEALED: Tipperary among lowest in Ireland for cost of sports membership

03 Mar 2022 7:15 PM

Tipperary has the fourth cheapest club membership average for sports clubs membership, according to new data released by ClubZap.

Only Monaghan, Cavan, and Donegal rank lower than the Premier county, with the average cost of membership in the county sitting at €49.48 which falls well below the national average at €96.10.

Wicklow is the most expensive county at €145.74 which is a stagerringly high total considering the next highest in Dublin only averaged €116.40.

Since March 2020, sports clubs have witnessed a 25% increase in member numbers nationwide. This is most prevalent in GAA and soccer with 34% and 23% increases respectively, while hockey sees a 12% increase.

The study also looked into the average cost of membership by sport, with soccer the most expensive of the ‘big three’ sports in Ireland with an average membership cost of €110.60 per season, with Rugby having an average of €91.38, while it would cost a prospective member on average €77.52 to join a GAA club. 

A positive legacy of Covid has been the rise in overall participation in sport in Ireland. Since March 2020, sports clubs have witnessed a 25% increase in member numbers nationwide. This is most prevalent in GAA and soccer with 34% and 23% increases respectively, while hockey sees a 12% increase. See full list by county below:

Average Cost of Membership by County:

  • Wicklow - €145.74
  • Dublin - €116.40
  • Louth - €99.49
  • Kildare - €97.26
  • Mayo - €96.86
  • NATIONAL AVERAGE - €96.10
  • Waterford - €91.63
  • Galway - €91.55
  • Offaly - €89.02
  • Cork - €86.69
  • Wexford - €85.22
  • Sligo - €84.21
  • Westmeath - €81.59
  • Meath - €77.98
  • Kilkenny - €77.82
  • Kerry - €74.88
  • Armagh - €68.82
  • Leitrim - €65.59
  • Carlow - €61.98
  • Limerick - €58.83
  • Clare - €55.25
  • Roscommon - €51.50
  • Tipperary - €49.48
  • Monaghan - €30.18
  • Cavan - €29.52
  • Donegal - €27.26

