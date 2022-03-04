Rachael Blackmore launches Tipperary spring clean

Rachael Blackmore joined Tipperary County Council and local Tidy Towns members for the launch of 2022 Spring Clean in Thurles recently.

The champion jockey has put her weight behind the event to ask for community groups to come together in organising clean ups of their areas. Tipperary County Council is now calling on all groups to register with National Spring Clean for Ireland’s largest and longest anti-litter campaign and play their part in keeping Tipperary green and clean.

Each year An Taisce in partnership with the Local Authorities, collaborate to roll out the National Spring Clean, which is supported by the Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment and Mars Wrigley Ireland.

In 2021, 4,000 Tipperary volunteers participated in organised clean-ups in support of the National Spring Clean. Building on the success of previous years, the hope is to make this year’s National Spring Clean campaign the biggest yet.

At the National launch, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, commends volunteers for their participation: “An Taisce’s National Spring Clean is a real testament to the work of volunteers all over the country. These volunteers continue to organise local clean-ups every year.

"The past two years have proven difficult because of the necessary Covid restrictions, but this year represents a real opportunity for people to get together and help clean up our countryside.

"I would urge people to get involved and I would like to acknowledge the key role played by An Taisce in overseeing the campaign. My Department will continue to provide support to the campaign and I look forward to the many events that will be held countrywide.”

Chief Executive Officer, Joe MacGrath commended the work of Tidy Town Committees and hope to see their efforts rewarded in the Tidy Town Competition later in the year. The Spring Clean provides the opportunity for local volunteers to become part of their local Tidy Towns groups which is growing from strength to strength.

The Environment & Climate Action Section is committed to promoting a cleaner and greener county and the Spring Clean is the springboard for getting communities involved in their local areas. To this end the council will be distributing 5,000 trees and 2000 wild flower packs that will sustain our biodiversity.