Search

04 Mar 2022

Rachael Blackmore launches Tipperary spring clean

Rachael Blackmore launches Tipperary spring clean

Rona Sinelli, Seamus Hanifan, Joe McGrath, CEO, Tipperary County Council, Rachael Blackmore, and Siobhan Ambrose.

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Mar 2022 1:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Rachael Blackmore joined Tipperary County Council and local Tidy Towns members for the launch of 2022 Spring Clean in Thurles recently.

The champion jockey has put her weight behind the event to ask for community groups to come together in organising clean ups of their areas. Tipperary County Council is now calling on all groups to register with National Spring Clean for Ireland’s largest and longest anti-litter campaign and play their part in keeping Tipperary green and clean.

Tipperary gardaí issue alert following spate of burglaries

Each year An Taisce in partnership with the Local Authorities, collaborate to roll out the National Spring Clean, which is supported by the Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment and Mars Wrigley Ireland.

In 2021, 4,000 Tipperary volunteers participated in organised clean-ups in support of the National Spring Clean. Building on the success of previous years, the hope is to make this year’s National Spring Clean campaign the biggest yet.

At the National launch, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, commends volunteers for their participation: “An Taisce’s National Spring Clean is a real testament to the work of volunteers all over the country. These volunteers continue to organise local clean-ups every year.

"The past two years have proven difficult because of the necessary Covid restrictions, but this year represents a real opportunity for people to get together and help clean up our countryside.

"I would urge people to get involved and I would like to acknowledge the key role played by An Taisce in overseeing the campaign. My Department will continue to provide support to the campaign and I look forward to the many events that will be held countrywide.”

Chief Executive Officer, Joe MacGrath commended the work of Tidy Town Committees and hope to see their efforts rewarded in the Tidy Town Competition later in the year. The Spring Clean provides the opportunity for local volunteers to become part of their local Tidy Towns groups which is growing from strength to strength.

The Environment & Climate Action Section is committed to promoting a cleaner and greener county and the Spring Clean is the springboard for getting communities involved in their local areas. To this end the council will be distributing 5,000 trees and 2000 wild flower packs that will sustain our biodiversity.

Tipperary jockey Ben Coen gets his year up and running in Dundalk

Fethard man combines with trainer Johnny Murtagh for success with Angel Girl

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media