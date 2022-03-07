Search

07 Mar 2022

Tipperary school supporting Charlie Bird with climb for Motor Neurone charity

Tipperary school supporting Charlie Bird with climb for Motor Neurone charity

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Mar 2022 7:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

The staff and students of Newport College have come together to offer their support to Charlie Bird as he embarks on his epic challenge of climbing Croagh Patrick

Irish journalist and broadcaster Charlie Bird, who announced he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in late 2021, is taking on the epic challenge of climbing Croagh Patrick to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) and Pieta House.

Roscrea Trail Blazers - events and fixtures

This Thursday March 10, we are back at the Golden Grove/Orange Hill Loop

On 2nd of April 2022, Newport College and friends will climb Keeper Hill in Aid of IMNDA and Pieta House in support of Charlie's brave endeavour. All participants must register before March 26th.

Anyone interested in donating or taking part in the climb can register or donate at the following links below:

TO REGISTERhttps://forms.office.com/r/GNUBFYzHyS 

TO DONATEhttp://idonate.ie/NewportCollege 

Tipperary gardaí made huge cocaine seizure during search in the Fethard Road area

LATEST

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media