Tipperary school supporting Charlie Bird with climb for Motor Neurone charity

The staff and students of Newport College have come together to offer their support to Charlie Bird as he embarks on his epic challenge of climbing Croagh Patrick
Irish journalist and broadcaster Charlie Bird, who announced he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in late 2021, is taking on the epic challenge of climbing Croagh Patrick to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) and Pieta House.
On 2nd of April 2022, Newport College and friends will climb Keeper Hill in Aid of IMNDA and Pieta House in support of Charlie's brave endeavour. All participants must register before March 26th.
Anyone interested in donating or taking part in the climb can register or donate at the following links below:
TO REGISTER: https://forms.office.com/r/GNUBFYzHyS
TO DONATE: http://idonate.ie/NewportCollege
