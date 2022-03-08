Tipperary walking group enjoys the scenic views around Silvermines

Last Thursday Willie led a very interesting walk in Portumna woods where we were given lots of interesting facts about Portumna castle going back to the 17th century when it was built.

We were fortunate to have our club member Una with us who gave us the inside track on all the earls of Clanricarde as we had our picnic on the castle green.

On Sunday, Anne led a group up Leafy Lane in Silvermines on a beautiful, bright, sunny morning. A most enjoyable hike on woodland and gravel paths.

Bernie led our monthly siúlóid trí Ghaeilge to Scohaboy bog on Saturday morning with a group of enthusiastic gaeilgeoirí in great sunshine and even some dancing on the platform in the bog !

This Thursday, March 10, Cyril will lead a hike to Keeper Hill. This is a 4.5 hour walk with a few challenges and a good level of fitness is required ,

Meeting point is at Step at 10am. Registration in advance to Cyril on 086-3721862

On Sunday, March 13, Pat will lead a 2.5 hour Social Scenic walk along the Lough Derg way by Tomona , Dromineer.

This is mainly a road walk with some parts grassy underfoot. Meeting point carpark Dromineer at 10am. Registration in advance to Pat at 085-1741411

Great to see lots of new people joining us on our beautiful walks