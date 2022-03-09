Peake Villa drawn away to Waterford opponents in FAI Junior Cup

Peake Villa have learned their quarter-final fate this morning as they will travel to Waterford to take on Villa FC.
Peake are the only surviving Tipperary team in this year's competition, and should they find a way past their name sakes, they will face either North End of Wexford or Salthill Devon FC of Galway in the semi-final.
Their quarter-final clash has been fixed for the weekend of April 2nd/3rd.
