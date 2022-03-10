Tipp teacher has work published in prestigious education publication

Dr Jeffrey Leddin, a Post-Primary teacher at Borrisokane Community College, has had his research dissertation recognised in a collection of education papers published by Hibernia College to showcase key research works undertaken by graduates from its Post-Primary and Primary Education programmes.
Available in print and online through the College website, Jeffrey’s research – undertaken during his master’s degree in Post-Primary teaching – investigated the ‘teachers’ perspective of student empathy within the context of Junior Cycle curricula’.
His research found that conclusions couldn’t be drawn about teachers’ perspectives on empathy across the whole of Ireland, only within the specific context in which they teach.
Describing his research as ‘thought-provoking and important to the continued advancement of educational practice in Irish schools’, Dr Mary Kelly, Academic Dean at Hibernia College, said: “We are proud to showcase Jeffrey’s work as part of a collection of key research issues that permeate Irish education today”.
“We (Tipperary) are probably going through a bit of a transition at the minute," says Aishling Moloney
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.