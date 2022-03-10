Search

10 Mar 2022

Tipp teacher has work published in prestigious education publication

Tipp teacher has work published in prestigious education publication

10 Mar 2022 2:45 PM

Dr Jeffrey Leddin, a Post-Primary teacher at Borrisokane Community College, has had his research dissertation recognised in a collection of education papers published by Hibernia College to showcase key research works undertaken by graduates from its Post-Primary and Primary Education programmes.

Available in print and online through the College website, Jeffrey’s research – undertaken during his master’s degree in Post-Primary teaching – investigated the ‘teachers’ perspective of student empathy within the context of Junior Cycle curricula’.

His research found that conclusions couldn’t be drawn about teachers’ perspectives on empathy across the whole of Ireland, only within the specific context in which they teach.

Describing his research as ‘thought-provoking and important to the continued advancement of educational practice in Irish schools’, Dr Mary Kelly, Academic Dean at Hibernia College, said: “We are proud to showcase Jeffrey’s work as part of a collection of key research issues that permeate Irish education today”. 

