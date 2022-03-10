Search

10 Mar 2022

Tipperary Paralympian Peter Ryan has signed up for Paris2Nice cycle challenge

Money raised will go towards driving the cure for sight loss

Peter Ryan

“I relish the challenge presented by Paris2Nice and the unique camaraderie of those taking on the six-day event," says Tipperary Paralympian Peter Ryan

10 Mar 2022 9:30 AM

Leading charity Fighting Blindness has presented a diamond award in "recognition and thanks" to its sponsor, leading online car insurance company its4women, for the "incredible and generous support" that was instrumental in securing a RetCam machine for the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin, to detect and prevent sight loss in premature babies. 

Up to 500 premature babies born annually at the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin now receive the most advanced sight-saving screening available, following the introduction of a new retinal camera in its neonatal unit.

It is hoped that more of these sight-saving technologies may be purchased for other cities on the island of Ireland, including the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin and the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital in Belfast.

Gary McClarty, managing director of its4women, said: “We are delighted to have won this diamond award. It was without question a hugely challenging year and this award is a testament to the entire team’s determination and resilience at a time of massive adversity.

“We are absolutely thrilled that our donation has contributed to making such a life-changing difference. Our team is looking forward to working with Fighting Blindness over the coming years to help them achieve their goals of supporting and empowering people with sight loss across the island of Ireland.

"I have already signed up to take part in the Paris2Nice cycle challenge on a tandem with a visually impaired Paralympian, Peter Ryan, in September. Thank you and congratulations to everyone involved.”

Tipperary Paralympian Peter Ryan, from Upperchurch added: “I relish the challenge presented by Paris2Nice and the unique camaraderie of those taking on the six-day event.

"I’m really looking forward to getting to know my pilot Gary as we make that journey together. The money raised will go directly to a great cause, driving the cure for sight loss. As a visually impaired athlete, I will be interdependent with Gary and it’s that relationship and understanding that makes the team; Fighting Blindness and its4women working towards our collective goal.”

Fighting Blindness is an Irish patient-led charity with a vision to cure blindness, support people living with sight loss and empower patients. It is the only Irish charity funding research into treatments for sight loss.

To date, it has invested over €20 million in more than 115 research and clinical projects – on an all-island basis – at Queen’s University Belfast and Trinity College Dublin - www.FightingBlindness.ie

