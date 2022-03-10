Search

10 Mar 2022

Cloughjordan FC receives Texaco support for sport funding

Texaco  Support  for  Sport  ambassador,  former  Irish  rugby  international and well-known broadcaster, Donnacha O’Callaghan.

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Mar 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

Cloughjordan Football Club is  to receive €5,000 funding under this year’s Texaco Support for Sport initiative hosted and organised by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets  fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand. 

Under the scheme – similar to that which proved successful last year when the Tipperary county  award was presented to Cullen Lattin AFC – a fund of €130,000 is made available by Valero for  distribution in equal amounts of EUR5,000 to a successful applicant in each county. 

Competing in the North Tipperary Soccer League, Cloughjordan FC is proud of the contribution it is  making  to  community  life  within  its  area.  In  addition  to  its  regular  training  and  competitive  programme of matches for boys and girls in the 4 to 15 years age groups, the club has taken major  strides within the past year towards expanding its young female membership by introducing four  new age groups for girls. 

The  €5,000  award  made  to  it  under  the  Texaco  Support  for  Sport  initiative  will  be  used  to  develop its  facilities. Envisaged is the installation of  two portacabins and storage area when  the  club moves to new 4-acre playing pitches in Cloughjordan village – a move described by the club as  ‘a huge step forward’. 

Overseeing  the  judging  process  was  Texaco  Support  for  Sport  ambassador,  former  Irish  rugby  international and well-known broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan. Describing it as a ‘fantastic club  with great passion’, he praised Cloughjordan FC’s ambition “to foster the participation of young girls  in football and to grow and prosper through its move to new playing facilities”. 

Pointing  to what he  termed  “the invaluable contribution”  that sports clubs make  to  the heart of  community life in Ireland, James Twohig, Director of Ireland Operations, Valero Energy (Ireland)  Limited, congratulated the Cloughjordan club saying, “Special to us, and the purpose for which our  Texaco  Support  for  Sport  initiative  was  introduced,  is  the  opportunity  it  presents  to  ease  the  financial pressure on members by providing new and additional funding so often required to help  clubs achieve their objectives and play a pivotal and positive role in their communities”.

