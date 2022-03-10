Cloughjordan FC receives Texaco support for sport funding

Cloughjordan Football Club is to receive €5,000 funding under this year’s Texaco Support for Sport initiative hosted and organised by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

Under the scheme – similar to that which proved successful last year when the Tipperary county award was presented to Cullen Lattin AFC – a fund of €130,000 is made available by Valero for distribution in equal amounts of EUR5,000 to a successful applicant in each county.

Competing in the North Tipperary Soccer League, Cloughjordan FC is proud of the contribution it is making to community life within its area. In addition to its regular training and competitive programme of matches for boys and girls in the 4 to 15 years age groups, the club has taken major strides within the past year towards expanding its young female membership by introducing four new age groups for girls.

The €5,000 award made to it under the Texaco Support for Sport initiative will be used to develop its facilities. Envisaged is the installation of two portacabins and storage area when the club moves to new 4-acre playing pitches in Cloughjordan village – a move described by the club as ‘a huge step forward’.

Overseeing the judging process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and well-known broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan. Describing it as a ‘fantastic club with great passion’, he praised Cloughjordan FC’s ambition “to foster the participation of young girls in football and to grow and prosper through its move to new playing facilities”.

Pointing to what he termed “the invaluable contribution” that sports clubs make to the heart of community life in Ireland, James Twohig, Director of Ireland Operations, Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, congratulated the Cloughjordan club saying, “Special to us, and the purpose for which our Texaco Support for Sport initiative was introduced, is the opportunity it presents to ease the financial pressure on members by providing new and additional funding so often required to help clubs achieve their objectives and play a pivotal and positive role in their communities”.