Three Tipperary men named in Fitzgibbon Cup Team of the Year

Three Tipperary players have been named in the Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year for 2022 after producing stellar campaigns.
After finishing the year as champions, Bryan O'Mara (Holycross Ballycahill), Gearoid O'Connor (Moyne Templetuohy), and Ciaran Connolly (Loughmore Castleiney) starred for the University of Limerick in their triumph, which culminated in victory over NUIG in the final last month.
UL captain Bryan O'Mara was named at centre back on the team, with Connolly named at midfield along with O'Connor lined out at centre forward on the team. See full team below:
The Higher Education GAA Rising Star Hurling and Football Player of the Year will be announced on April 4th.
