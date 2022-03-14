Search

14 Mar 2022

Three Tipperary men named in Fitzgibbon Cup Team of the Year

Three Tipperary men named in Fitzgibbon Cup Team of the Year

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Mar 2022 3:34 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

Three Tipperary players have been named in the Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year for 2022 after producing stellar campaigns.

After finishing the year as champions, Bryan O'Mara (Holycross Ballycahill), Gearoid O'Connor (Moyne Templetuohy), and Ciaran Connolly (Loughmore Castleiney) starred for the University of Limerick in their triumph, which culminated in victory over NUIG in the final last month.

UL captain Bryan O'Mara was named at centre back on the team, with Connolly named at midfield along with O'Connor lined out at centre forward on the team. See full team below:

The Higher Education GAA Rising Star Hurling and Football Player of the Year will be announced on April 4th.

Tipperary Soccer: Clonmel Town wrap up Division 2 League

Clonoulty claim famous Munster hurling success

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media