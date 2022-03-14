Tipperary Soccer: Clonmel Town wrap up Division 2 League

Kilsheelan United 1 – 3 Clonmel Town

Clonmel Town’s seconds picked up the first league title of the TSDL season when they clinched the Second Division championship, with a win against relegation strugglers Kilsheelan United on Sunday.

Although the home side put up a very spirited performance they were never going to stop a Town side who have been excellent all year and who looked like favourites for this win from the beginning of the season.

The home side settled into the game well but it was Town who grabbed the lead after eight minutes, when attacked down the right, and found Jack O’Dwyer who made no mistake from ten yards out. But that didn’t stop the hosts giving it a go, and they were level ten minutes later when a floated ball into the box, was headed past his own keeper by a Town defender.

This was how the game ended up staying at the break, as the title favourites were stuttering and at times almost trying too hard to make something happen.



With both teams fighting hard for the points, the challenges were feisty but fair and gave great entertainment to the watching crowd.

Eventually though the pressure from the visitors told and they regained the lead 19 minutes from the end when he headed home a free kick to the relief of the visiting supporters.

They wrapped the game and the title up three minutes later when Ben Smith ran on to a long ball in behind the home defence and finished coolly to the net.

Cue great celebrations at the final whistle and the Clonmel bench have to take great credit for a really good season and they are fully deserving champions at the end of a long campaign.