14 Mar 2022

Dismal defeat for Junior's in Waterford

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Mar 2022 8:45 PM

In a game that both management and players will like to quickly forget Tipperary were outclassed by an inform Waterford team that have one eye on league promotion and another on senior championship.

In truth Waterford have no business in the Division 2 league having reached a senior All-Ireland quarter final in 2021. But a slow start to last year’s league coupled with injuries saw them lose a relegation final and so Division 2 was their fate for 2022. This was unfortunate for Tipperary’s new look second team who will compete in the Junior championship this year.

Played in torrential rain and along with the wind and cold the match was switched from Clonmel to Dungarvan on Friday night. The writing was on the wall for Ray Delaney’s side after 15 minutes when they trailed 2-5 to no score, the Waterford goals coming from Lorraine Bray and Tara Power. With the aid of a very strong wind Waterford led at half time 3-7 to no score.

Tara Power had her second goal finishing the half with a personal tally of 2-2. Beth Carton was excellent throughout the hour and had a goal early in the second half to extend Waterford’s lead. Tipperary had the advantage of the wind in the second half but with conditions deteriorating and despite the best efforts from Caroline Browne in midfield and Racheal O’Dwyer in attack they couldn’t produce a score.

In the end Waterford ran out comfortable winners to march on to the knockout stages while Tipperary finishing behind Westmeath on score difference will face a relegation semi-final on the 26th March.

Tipperary: Aoife Butler (Éire Óg Annacarty); Maebh Ellie Ryan (Cashel KC), Rachel Maher (Nenagh Eire Og), Aoibheann Ward (Ballina); Amy Crosse (Cashel KC), Mags Quigley (Toomevara), Aisling Sheedy (Portroe); Caroline Browne (Nenagh Eire Og), Ciara Cummins (Thurles Sarsfields); Aoife McLoughney (Shannon Rovers), Clodagh Horgan (Boherlahan Dualla), Rachel O’Dwyer (Eire Og Annacarty); Ciara McKeogh (Burgess Duharra), Claire Stakelum (Holycross Ballycahill), Sinead Meagher (Kiladangan).

