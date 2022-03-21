Tipperary County Hurling League results - Round One

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 1 - Group 1
Nenagh Éire Óg 1-14 Thurles Sarsfields 2-25
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 1 - Group 2
Toomevara 1-14 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-19
Loughmore-Castleiney 0-18 Mullinahone 3-13
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 2 - Group 1
Portroe 1-23 St Mary's 0-13
Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 2-15 Moycarkey-Borris 1-17
Clonakenny 0-11 Killenaule 0-11
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 2 - Group 2
Holycross/Ballycahill 1-22 Templederry Kenyons 0-23
Cashel King Cormacs 2-14 Carrick Swan 1-15
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 3 - Group 1
Ballina 1-16 Moyne/Templetuohy 1-10
Newport 2-19 Sean Treacys 1-16
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 3 - Group 2
Lorrha-Dorrha 3-12 Moneygall 2-16
Burgess 1-14 Silvermines 0-17
Ballingarry 1-15 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-12
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 4 - Group 1
Arravale Rovers 1-17 Ballybacon/Grange 1-11
Moyle Rovers 2-11 Skeheenarinky 2-12
Ballingarry 0-8 Carrick Davins 1-14
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 4 - Group 2
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 0-14 Shannon Rovers 2-15
Cappawhite 0-17 Golden-Kilfeacle 0-17
Borrisokane 2-15 Boherlahan Dualla 1-18
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 5 - Group 1
Ballylooby/Castlegrace 2-15 Cappawhite 1-12
Cahir 1-17 Lattin-Cullen 1-12
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 5 - Group 2
Mullinahone 0-10 Newcastle 1-6
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 5 - Group 3
Father Sheehys 0-3 Clonoulty/Rossmore 3-27
Carrick Swan 0-17 Fethard 0-9
Boherlahan Dualla 2-11 Clonmel g 2-17
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 6 - Group 1
Loughmore-Castleiney 3-15 Killea 2-16
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 6 - Group 2
Rosegreen 0-13 Solohead 3-23
Congratulations to Caitlin Shippam, Ballykisteen Golf Club, on her recent selection on the Irish Girls’ team
World-renowned surgeons braved the Ukrainian warzone to perform critical heart surgeries on babies and young children
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.