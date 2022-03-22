Tipperary manager Mullaney expresses pride in players despite late loss

Bill Mullaney promised that Tipperary would bounce back after his side fell to a 1-11 to 0-13 defeat to Galway in Ballinasloe on Saturday, the All-Ireland champions only hitting the front when Rebecca Hennelly pointed a pressure free in the eighth minute of injury time to send her team into the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 final

A late and dubious free was awarded to Galway for Hennelly's winning score, with Claire Hogan being harshly penalised for a collision with Sarah Dervan, and the decision incensed the Tipperary management.

“I’m not happy at all,” said an irate Mullaney.

“Why would I be? Some of the refereeing decisions were scandalous. Down to 14, two people are pulling on the ball and one of ours gets sent off. I know it’s hard (for refs) but some of the decisions were incredulous.

"Two people going for the ball (at the end) and a free goes against us. Are you joking me?

“Ciardha Maher was going through a minute before that and she was getting cut in two, and nothing. And Cáit Devane on this side. Now I know Galway people could say the same thing but if you’re going to call a free call them all the time or don’t call them at all. And don’t be deciding a match by giving a soft free like that.

“We hurled as well as we could with 14 players for 50 minutes of the game and we put it up to Galway. It was a massive task even with 15. They’re not All-Ireland champions for nothing. But the (sending off) decision was very poor when two players were doing the same thing to each other.

“I’m proud of our players. I was nearly in tears there and they’re in tears. They couldn’t work any harder or do any more. But this is not fair. You may hear me shouting and roaring but I’m not one for giving out about refs (after a game). You need them all and they’ve a very hard job. But be consistent. How do we explain that to players after them giving their all?”

Mullaney promised that the group would put the disappointment behind them however, as they looked forward to their next outing, in the Munster Championship, and then making an impact in the All-Ireland Championship. And he conceded that there were areas his charges could improve on.

“We have to learn too. It’s hard to stomach ten minutes after a game and you’re being interviewed when you’re still emotional about it but we’ve to gather ourselves and we will. And we’ll go on and we’ll try to beat Limerick who’ll be a tough outfit as well, and try and progress again through to season and be ready for the (All-Ireland) championship.

“They’re a good squad and they’ll put this behind them, put it in the bank and use it again going forward," he finished.