Huge effort from Cashel locals to clean up ahead of Royal visit

Locals in Cashel have been frantically undertaking a litter clean up of the town ahead of the scheduled visit of Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla this Thursday.
The next King of England arrive in Tipperary on Thursday and will visit a number of local tourist hotspots including the Rock of Cashel, where he will follow in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth who visited the site in 2010.
In an effort to have the town in pristine conditions for the Royal entourage, volunteers in conjunction with Tipperary County Council were litter picking a mile leading into Cashel.
