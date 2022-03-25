Mace Ballycahill celebrate launch of new store

Local Tipperary store, MACE Ballycahill, opened in November 2021 and to celebrate the launch of their brand new MACE store, retailers Mairead and Noel Ryan are inviting the whole community to a family fun day on Saturday next, April 2nd.

This new community store includes a fabulous MACE Deli, a Bewley’s coffee station, delicious freshly baked breads and cakes, the MACE Right Options Range and a full off-licence.

The event is scheduled to take place from 12pm to 3pm and there will be plenty to keep people entertained with Tipp FM on site. The local children are guaranteed a great time with face painting and a special appearance is planned by Mr. Tayto.

According to Noel and Mairead, “Our new MACE store is focused on establishing a strong fresh food range and we want our customers to enjoy the food and coffee we have on offer. We would like to thank the local community for their ongoing support.”

Congratulating the Ryan’s on the store launch and wishing them continued success, Peter Dwan, MACE Sales Director said: “The new MACE Ballycahill is a credit to Noel and Mairead and their team. They have worked tirelessly to have the store up to this first-class standard. We wish them the best of luck with this venture.”