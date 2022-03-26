Tipperary walking club all set for trek around Killaloe side of Lough Derg
This Sunday, March 27, Nenagh Walking Club is taking in a 14km walk along country roads, hilly tracks and trails around Killaloe.
Led by Jenny, this walk begins at Aldi carpark Killaloe at 10 30am and takes in Garranbuoy, Ballycuggeran, Two-Mile Gate and back to Killaloe.
Full hiking gear required. Registration in advance to Jenny at 085-1224784.
As always guests are welcome to join us on our walks but must contact walk leaders in advance.
The club is just back from a fantastic weekend of walking in the Glen of Aherlow.
It was a three-day event which began on Friday in glorious sunshine followed by windier conditions on Saturday and Sunday.
The club is very grateful to all the leaders for organising this event and looking after everyone so well and judging by the amazing photos, a great time was had by all.
Last Thursday, March 24, we are back on home territory and Willie will led a walk to Silvermines ridge from Step.
