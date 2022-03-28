Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 28

James (Jim) Reddan

Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully, at Milford Hospice, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Breda, infant son Richard & brother Paddy. Will be sadly missed by his cherished family Jim, Robert, Declan, Caroline, Michael, Majella, John, Dan & Nigel, sister Margaret, brothers John, Michael, Denis & Phil, daughter in law Rachel, grandchildren Paige, Eoin, Ben, Mya & Jack, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Jim Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Monday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c arriving to St. Flannan's Church, Ardcroney, at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Ardcroney New Cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream of the mass on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish

Eileen Fitzgerald (née Noonan)

Woodhouse, Ballyporeen, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Eileen Fitzgerald (nee Noonan), Woodhouse, Ballyporeen, Tipperary (Formerly of James Street, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork).

Eileen passed away peacefully at home on Friday 25th March 2022.

Eileen will be deeply missed by her husband John, sons Des and John, daughter Emer, beloved grandchildren Amy, Daniel, Luke and Ella, sisters Breda and Margaret, brothers Billy and Pa, daughters-in-law Denisa and Lucy, son-in-law Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ballyporeen Community Hall on Sunday 27th March from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday 28th at 11 o'clock in the church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen with burial afterwards in the church grounds.

No flowers please, donations in lieu of South Tipperary Hospice www.sthm.org or CUH cancer research www.cuhcharity.ie

Funeral mass will be live streamed on services TV/Ballyporeen.

Helen Delaney (née Fogarty)

Ballymun, Dublin / Tipperary

DELANEY (née Fogarty) Helen (Ballymun and formerly of Templetouhy, Co. Tipperary) March 25th 2022. Passed peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of the HDU, Mater Hospital. Beloved partner of the late Peter, loving mother of Maureen, Ollie, Catherine, Jessy, Debbie and Tammy and beloved sister of Mary, Margaret, Josie and the late John. Sadly missed by her family, her cherished twenty grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, in-laws and partners, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, the Ballymun Civic Centre, Ballymun Road, D09 C8P5, on Monday afternoon, March 28th, from 3pm to 4pm which will involve limited numbers for limited time periods. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, March 29th, at 10am at the Church of The Virgin Mary, Shangan Road, followed by cremation at Dardistown Crematorium at 11.30am approximately.

Please note that the funeral Mass can be viewed online at https://www.stpappinsparish.com/virgin-mary-1 and the cremation service at https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html. Those who wish to, may leave a message of condolence in the Condolences section on this page. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Mater Hospital Foundation, 54 Eccles Street, Dublin 7 or at https://www.materfoundation.ie/donate/

Geraldine Cummins

7 Honors Grove, Bangor Erris, Mayo / Thurles, Tipperary

Geraldine Cummins, 7 Honors Grove, Bangor Erris and Ballycroy Co. Mayo, formerly of Dunsany County Meath and Mitchel Street, Thurles Co. Tipperary who died recently in Mayo.

Pre-deceased by her parents Martin and Mary, brothers Fintan and TJ. Sadly missed by her loving children Shane, Gearoid and Megan, their father Kieran, Geraldine’s former partner and loyal friend Wolfgang, sisters Norma, Imelda, Angela, Aideen, Vivienne, Cora, Gabrielle, brothers Martin and Kevin, brothers in Law Michael Andrew and PJ, nieces, nephews, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.



Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home Bangor Erris from 4-6pm Sunday March 27th. All friends and family are invited to a Humanist celebration of life ceremony which will take place at Shannon Crematorium on Monday March 28th at 2pm. All planning to attend are encouraged to wear some colour. Donations in lieu to SVP.ie in memory of Geraldine.

https://www.svp.ie/get-involved/donate/single-donation.aspx



May Her Kind and Gentle Soul Rest in Peace



live streaming service available on shannoncrematorium.com

Password Cummins

service: GC14

Please note services are live streamed with no recordings



In keeping with current Government advice and H.S.E. guidelines regarding public gatherings, please refrain from handshaking and wear a face covering in the funeral home.

Elizabeth (Lily) Creamer (née Quinlan)

Portroe Cross, Portroe, Tipperary

Peacefully, surrounded by her beloved family, at Limerick University Hospital, on 25/3/2022. Predeceased by her father Paddy & mother Mary Quinlan, Silvermines. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sean, daughter Carol (Quinn), son Shane, sister Geraldine (Dunne), brothers Michael, Patrick, John & Joe, son in law Paul, daughter in law Aoife and her adored grandchildren Jack, Dara, Aoibhin, Saoirse and Sheamie, nieces and nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

May Lily Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Sunday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Please wear a face covering and no handshaking. Her remains will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Portroe, on Monday for her Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Livestream can be viewed on: http://www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes. Burial afterwards in the church grounds. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Oncology Unit at U.H.L. House Private on Monday, please.

Kitty Casey (née Hyland)

Toormore (formerly Skeheenarinky), Burncourt, Tipperary

Peacefully in her 93th year, surrounded by her family, in the loving care of the Matron and staff in the Corpus Christi Nursing Home Mitchelstown Kitty, predeceased by her husband Ned, loving mother of James and Paul, sadly missed by her sons, daughter in-law Ann Marie, Kieran, son in-law Martin, niece Monica, goddaughter Joanne, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing in St Theresa's Hospital Mortuary Clogheen on Monday 28th March from 5:30 to 7:30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in Burncourt Church, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Please adhere to Covid 19 regulations. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult and sad time. If you wish please use the " Condolence" section below to leave a personal message.

House private please.

John Whelan

Kilballygorman, Ardfinnan, Clonmel, Tipperary

Whelan John, The White House, Kilballygorman, Ardfinnan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 27th March 2022. Predeceased by his brothers Mickey, Paddy & Tommy, sisters Letia, Maggie, Bridie & Kay, sisters-in-law Hanora & Hannah. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget (O'Connor), sons Seán & Liam, daughters Breda & Ann-Marie, sons-in-law Andy & Tony, daughters-in-law Sara & Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Daniel, Hannah, Sophie, Kieran, Connor, Olly, Ronnie & Scarlett, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Lower Abbey St., Cahir, Co. Tipperary E21 T970, this Monday evening from 5pm-7pm. John's funeral cortège will arrive at Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan, on Tuesday evening at 3.50pm for 4pm Mass. Mass will be live streamed (link to follow, when available). Burial afterwards in Ardfinnan Old Cemetery.

Willie O'Neill

Bansha West, Bansha, Tipperary

O’NEILL, Bansha West, Bansha, Co Tipperary - 26th March 2022; peacefully after a brief illness bravely borne. Willie - predeceased by his brother Dick & sister Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Wendy, family Carolyn, Nicholas, Sean, Sinead & William, son-in-law Pat, daughter-in-law Kiara, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends, especially those in the tennis community.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Blind Street, Tipperary, this Monday (March. 28th) from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilfeacle, for requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am, followed by private cremation. Mass may be viewed online here.

House Private, Please – No flowers by request, donations, in lieu, to Circle of Friends, Tipperary.

All attendees are asked to wear face coverings.

Anna Byrne (née Jordan)

Church View, Bohernanave, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Fennor Hill Care Facility, Urlingford. Predeceased by her husband Patrick, brothers Jerry, Swaney, Paddy, Jimmy, Tommy and Paul, sisters Mary and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Patsy and Phyllis, brothers Junior and Michael, god-daughter Louise, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law AnnMarie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Tuesday, 29th March, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of St. Joseph & Brigid, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles, at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 30th March, at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Michael Brett

Coolderry, Upperchurch, Tipperary

Michael Brett, Coolderry, Upperchurch, Co. Tipperary, March 27th 2022, after a short illness. Predeceased by his brother Philip and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Jerry and Willie, sisters Sheila (Ryan) Newport and Bridget (Ryan) Rosmore, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, this Monday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm, to The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

A walk-through system will operate at the funeral home, due to the current increase in Covid infection numbers, please wear masks and avoid hand shaking.

Michael’s Mass will be live streamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/borrisoleighparish/.