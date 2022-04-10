Search

10 Apr 2022

Dundrum Athletic Club - a huge well done to John O'Brien who travelled over to England for the Manchester Marathon

John has been clocking up the miles locally in preparation for the long distance of 42km

Dundrum AC's John O'Brien who ran the Manchester Marathon pictured with Gary Quirke from Cashel who also ran it

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Apr 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

MANCHESTER MARATHON
A huge well done to John O'Brien who travelled over to England for the Manchester Marathon and done it in 4:00:17. John has been clocking up the miles locally in preparation for the long distance of 42km.


COUNTY NOVICE B ROAD CHAMPIONSHIP
The County Novice B Road Championships were held on Sunday, April 3 in Fethard Town Park. We had only one athelte competing and that was Laura McCarthy Armstrong in the womens race over 3km, which was 2 laps of the park. She finished 5th in 12:22.


BK5K
Our annual BK5K returns this year after a 2 year break due to Covid. This is a very flat 5km. Ideal for all levels whether you want to walk, run or jog. It's on Wednesday, May 4 at 8pm. 4 weeks to go if you want to squeeze in some training for it. We also have a Fit4Life group that do similar training to Couch to 5k training on Monday and Thursday at 7pm at the Scout Hall track, if you want to join just please contact us via Facebook for more details.

