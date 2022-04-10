Dundrum Athletic Club - a huge well done to John O'Brien who travelled over to England for the Manchester Marathon

Dundrum AC's John O'Brien who ran the Manchester Marathon pictured with Gary Quirke from Cashel who also ran it
MANCHESTER MARATHON
A huge well done to John O'Brien who travelled over to England for the Manchester Marathon and done it in 4:00:17. John has been clocking up the miles locally in preparation for the long distance of 42km.
COUNTY NOVICE B ROAD CHAMPIONSHIP
The County Novice B Road Championships were held on Sunday, April 3 in Fethard Town Park. We had only one athelte competing and that was Laura McCarthy Armstrong in the womens race over 3km, which was 2 laps of the park. She finished 5th in 12:22.
BK5K
Our annual BK5K returns this year after a 2 year break due to Covid. This is a very flat 5km. Ideal for all levels whether you want to walk, run or jog. It's on Wednesday, May 4 at 8pm. 4 weeks to go if you want to squeeze in some training for it. We also have a Fit4Life group that do similar training to Couch to 5k training on Monday and Thursday at 7pm at the Scout Hall track, if you want to join just please contact us via Facebook for more details.
Dundrum AC's John O'Brien who ran the Manchester Marathon pictured with Gary Quirke from Cashel who also ran it
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.