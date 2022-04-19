Search

19 Apr 2022

The Presentation Thurles beat the Ursuline to become soccer u17 Munster champions

The Presentation Thurles beat the Ursuline to become soccer u17 Munster champions

The Presentation's U17 soccer team

19 Apr 2022

Huge congratulations to our u17 Soccer team who, were crowned Munster champions in an epic and closely fought final against local neighbours, Ursuline Thurles, in Peake Villa grounds last week.

In what was a very tight match, with both sides having chances to score at both ends, the deciding goal came from Pres Thurles’ captain, Grace Flanagan, who scored a wondrous 35-yard free-kick.

Ultimately, this goal proved to be the difference between the two evenly matched teams. Our girls now march on to the FAI Schools Junior National Cup Semi-final against St Mary’s College, Naas, and will take place on Thursday, April 7th at 1 p.m. on Killeshin FC grounds.

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.

