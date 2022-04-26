Minor footballers to take on Clare announced

The Tipperary minor football team to take on Clare in the Munster championship in Shannon on Thursday evening has been announced.
Manager John McNamara has made three changes to the line up which easily accounted for Waterford in the last round, with Robbie McGrath of Galtee Rovers starting in goal, along with Alex McSherry and Charlie English coming into the team.
The game throws in at 7pm Thursday evening.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.