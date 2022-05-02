This fairy-tale thatched cottage has just come on the market in Holycross for €175,000

9 Holycross Cottages,Holycross
This beautiful thatched cottage has just come on the market in Holycross.
The cottage was built in the traditional style in the 1970s.
It has three bedrooms, one bathroom and one shower room, a kitchen and a sitting room/dining room area with a solid-fuel stove.
The newly redecorated home is part of a ten-cottage estate overlooking the River Suir and Holycross Abbey.
It also comes with one-tenth of the two-acre field shared among the nine other properties.
For more information on virtual tours, contact Sherry Fitzgerald Gleeson.
