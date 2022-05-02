Vintage Classic Run in Tipperary on Sunday next - cars, tractors, bikes and lorries

New Inn & District Vintage and Classic Club will hold its Annual Walter Cleary Memorial Run next Sunday, May 8
New Inn & District Vintage and Classic Club will hold its Annual Walter Cleary Memorial Run next Sunday, May 8 in aid of New Inn Boys and Girls schools, Cashel Day Care Centre & St Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel. Registration is from 11.30am. Entry fee is €20 per vehicle.
The Vintage Run will begin at 1pm from Barron’s Pub and meet back at Barron’s afterwards for refreshments, music and raffle!
All vintage cars, tractors, new and vintage bikes and lorries welcome.
There was great news last week when news reached us that the story writing competition winners had been announced...
Actor Alan Devine of Fair City fame giving a Drama Workshop in the Ursuline before the Easter Holidays
Gardaí are appealing for any information on the late James Walsh, who died in Mayo, and who lived at St Joseph’s Industrial School in Ferryhouse, Clonmel between 1958 and 1964
