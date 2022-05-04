CBS students learn about statue restoration from local sculptor

Philip Quinn, Sculptor and Restorer from Holycross, gave the first-year students a great insight into stonework and the stages involved in restoration.
The boys had an opportunity to see and touch the Carrara Marble that will be used to restore the right hand and left index finger of the Sacred Heart Statue in our schoolyard and got opportunities to experience chiselling this marble.
Philip explained the use of limestone in the process and gave interesting facts about the rock resources around us. Last year we sent out an appeal to try and find the missing hand but to no avail.
Philip's easy manner and good humour made it a very enjoyable occasion for all.
The students are looking forward to hearing more from Philip next week when he visits our school again to continue the restoration process.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
