Galway man takes on Sergeant position in Tipp garda station

Roscrea has a new Garda sergeant with the news that Ciarán Ó Ráighne has taken up duty in the north Tipperary town from last month.
Sgt Ó Ráighne is a member of An Garda Síochána with 14 years’ service, having previously served in Ballinasloe Garda Station and then the Major Incident Room in the Galway Division.
Sergeant Ó Ráighne is originally from the Connemara Gaeltacht and is more than willing to offer a service “as Gaeilge” to anyone who wishes to do their business through Irish.
The Galway manis looking forward to his new role and working with the people of Roscrea.
Daithi Hogan was once again superb for Tipperary in their Munster Phase 1 Minor Final win over Limerick at Mallow this evening.
Dylan is pictured here with Dr Angela Canny (Assistant Dean of Education at MIC) and MIC Gaisce Pal coordinator Fr Michael Wall at MIC's Limerick campus recently
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.