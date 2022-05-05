Gardaí appeal for information on two dogs missing from the Tipperary Town area
Gardaí are appealing for information on the theft of two french bulldogs in the Tipperary Town area yesterday, May 4.
They ask that anyone with information contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062-80670.
