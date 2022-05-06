Clonmel runner finishes second in prestigious race in the US

The Penn Relays took place two weekends ago and Sean Tobin was part of an Irish team aiming to re-write the World record that was set in 1985.
Sean was on the final leg and ran a great race when anchoring the team home in 2nd place in a combined time of 16 mins 10.4 secs, when running a brilliant last leg in 4 mins 0.57 secs.
The Penn Relays is the oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States, hosted annually since April 21, 1895 by the University of Pennsylvania at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.
The Clonmel native is running well and he is back in action today (May 6th) when he competes over 10000m in California.
