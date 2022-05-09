Tipp team named for Munster minor hurling decider

Tipperary minor boss James Woodlock has named an unchanged side for Wednesday's Munster minor hurling final against Clare at TUS Gaelic Grounds. See full panel below
After an impressive dismantling of Waterford in Semple Stadium last week, it is a case of going with the tried and trusted for Woodlock as Tipp look to clinch a first Munster title at this grade for the first time since 2018.
Tipp have already defeated their final opponents earlier in the group stages of the Munster championship, with six points to spare in the April clash, and will be hoping for a similar result on Wednesday, with the game throwing in at 7.30 in Limerick.
A national mental health charity is keen to support people suffering from anxiety, grief and depression
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.