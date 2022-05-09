Search

09 May 2022

Bubbles O'Dwyer scores 100 pts - but sadly not in Limerick!

John Bubbles O'Dwyer was in fine form at the Ballingarry GAA Golf Classic in Callan last weekend.

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

09 May 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Friends of Ballingarry GAA 25th Annual Golf Classic
The Friends of Ballingarry GAA Club held their 25th Annual Golf Classic in Callan Golf Club last Friday and Saturday.
Some fabulous prizes were on offer on the day. There was a great turnout on both days and we would like to thank you all for your continued support.
The 1st Prize on 100 pts. was won by John (Bubbles) O’Dwyer’s team representing Killenaule GAA – whose prize was: Waterford Castle – 2 nights in lodge for 8 people + 4 green fees + Donal Kealy Cup.
The best Juvenile team: Ben Owens team; Best GAA team: Leixlip GAA; Long Drive (Ladies): Ann Shorl; Long Drive (Gents): John (Bubbles) O’Dwyer.

Local News

