Bubbles O'Dwyer scores 100 pts - but sadly not in Limerick!

John Bubbles O'Dwyer was in fine form at the Ballingarry GAA Golf Classic in Callan last weekend.
Friends of Ballingarry GAA 25th Annual Golf Classic
The Friends of Ballingarry GAA Club held their 25th Annual Golf Classic in Callan Golf Club last Friday and Saturday.
Some fabulous prizes were on offer on the day. There was a great turnout on both days and we would like to thank you all for your continued support.
The 1st Prize on 100 pts. was won by John (Bubbles) O’Dwyer’s team representing Killenaule GAA – whose prize was: Waterford Castle – 2 nights in lodge for 8 people + 4 green fees + Donal Kealy Cup.
The best Juvenile team: Ben Owens team; Best GAA team: Leixlip GAA; Long Drive (Ladies): Ann Shorl; Long Drive (Gents): John (Bubbles) O’Dwyer.
A national mental health charity is keen to support people suffering from anxiety, grief and depression
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.