Tipperary U16 camog's fall at final hurdle to Cork

The Munster U16 A final took place last Friday evening in Kilmallock GAA. Cork started at a ferocious level and quickly raced into a commanding lead.
Runners from midfield and wing forwards were splitting the Tipperary defence causing all sorts of problems. Early points from Emer Dwan kept Tipperary in touch along with a well taken Ciara O’ Hora goal.
Cork however gained control again with a massive 2-13 to 1-3 halftime lead in their favour. Danielle Ryan’s point was Tipperary’s sole score over a 20 minute period. Hannah Butler broke through well but the advancing Cork keeper made a brave save.
Unfortunately Corks Kate Fennessy, Amy Sheppard and Ava Fitzgerald were scoring freely from long range and full forward Louise O'Neill caught a high ball and finished to the Tipp net.
In the second half, Sarah Corcoran was superb at centre back thwarting many Cork attacks. Emer Dwan and Sarah Corcoran scored a point from play and a 45m.
Ava Bevans was introduced as a sub and quickly contributed 1-1. Ali O’ Kelly, also a sub, got Tipperary’s third goal. Eabha Dolan also made a crucial block preventing a Cork goal.
Tipperary can now re-group and prepare for the All Ireland championship in July.
Tipperary : Danielle Butler (Annacarty), Paula Quirke (Boherlahan), Eabha Dolan (Moyle Rovers), Iris Grace (Burgess), Lucy Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields), Sarah Corcoran (Moycarkey Borris), Alison Fitzgerald (Holycross Ballycahill), Sophie Maher (Clonoulty Rossmore), Danielle Ryan (Annacarty), Ciara Shelly (Moycarkey Borris), Hannah Butler (Cashel KC), Caoimhe Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), Emer Dwan (Cashel KC), Ciara O’Hora (Annacarty), Nicola Kelly (Shannon Rovers).
Subs: Robyn Fitzgerald, Ava Bevans, Ali O’Kelly, Caitlin Shelly, Aoife Gleeson, Aoife Mellerick, Meabh Cahalan, Clodagh Ryan, Hazel Ryan, Ciara Gleeson, Caoimhe Fitzgibbon, Aoife Fitzgerald, Mia Bourke, Emma Maher.
County Community Games Table Quiz Under 14. Left to right: Michael Maher (County Chair Community Games), Leah O’Connell, Dara Crosse, Rory Crosse, Ruth O’Connell.
