Tipperary inter-club was a huge success for Clonmel Swimming Club

Over the May Bank Holiday weekend the Clonmel Swimming Club hosted a hugely enjoyable and successful Inter Club Gala, with swimmers from a range of clubs participating.
It was particularly great to see the many young swimmers for whom this was their first competitive gala.
As with all such events, a significant amount of effort goes into planning and running the occasion so that it is safe and enjoyable for all who participate, so well done to everyone involved.
A very special thank you to Mary Haughney, Swim Ireland President and FINA referee, for officiating on the day alongside our very own Rose Hurley, a Swim Ireland National Judge.
Pictured at the May Bank Holiday Inter Club Gala at Clonmel Swimming Pool were from left: Rose Hurley, national judge, Niamh Whelan, club coach, Fintan O’Mahoney, club chairperson and Mary Haughney Swim Ireland president and FINA referee
