County Tipperary Community Games Talent finals this Friday - Boherlahan are quiz champs

There is one very important change regarding team events this year. All team entries must be submitted to the County Board by this Saturday, May 14 at 11.59pm. The difference this year is all players must be named at this stage not only the name of the team as before.

Therefore all managers asked to put their thinking caps on and submit full details of each competitor, name, address D-O-B to their Area Secretary immediately. Late entries will not be accepted.

Fixtures will be played off during the eight weeks of June and July with County Finals to be played in mid August. See dates for Munster and National finals.

Boherlahan win County U14 table quiz

The U14 Table Quiz was the first county final of 2022 to take place in St Michael’s Hall, Holycross on Saturday, May 7. which turned out to be a very competitive and enjoyable event. The winning team from Boherlahan Dualla succeeded in answering 90 of the 100 questions correctly and it went to tie breakers to decide the runners up. The final result being:-

1st- Rory Crosse, Dara Crosse, Ruth O'Connell and Leah O'Connell, Boherlahan Dualla.

2nd - Darragh Coman, Orla Timmons, Isabel Kelly and Eoin Cummins, Moycarkey Borris.

3rd - Sarah McGinley, Bibi Russell, Eleanor Doyle and Luca Ryan, Thurles.

Congratulations to Boherlahan Dualla team that will now represent Tipperary at the National Finals. Well done to all teams that took part. Many thanks to Holycross Area for hosting the event in their excellent facility.

We return to Holycross this Friday evening, May 13 for the county finals of the Talent events which include Solo Singing and Dancing, Group Singing and Dancing, Solo and Group Music, Recitation, & Culture Corner. This is always a very popular event.

Tipperary Finals Dates

June 18: Co. Swimming finals Thurles 9am Entries close on Saturday, June 11 at 11.59pm

June 18: County Finals of art, handwriting, model- making in Presentation, Thurles at 2pm. Saturday, June 11 at 11.59 pm is also closing date for entries.

The County Athletics Finals are on June 6 Bank Holiday Monday. Areas please organise your events asap.



Munster Dates and Venues

July 23 Regional Athletics Finals in Ennis

Saturday, September 3 Preliminary team games GAA, camogie, football, soccer at University of Limerick

Saturday, September 10, Munster Finals Team games University of Limerick.

National Dates and Venues

August 13, Athletics Field events Carlow IT

August 13, Athletics track events Carlow IT

August 26-28, Cultural Carlow St. Patricks College-Visual Arts Centre

September 24, Team events University of Limerick

September 25, Swimming University of Limerick

October 8, Cross country Navan

October 9, Pitch and putt Westport.