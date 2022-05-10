Epic Division 2 final ends in draw between Gortnahoe and Moyne

Doran Oil Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Division 2 Final

Gortnahoe Glengoole 2-20

Moyne Templetuohy 1-23 (AET)

By Mark Dunne PRO

Eighty minutes of hurling was still not enough to separate these sides in a very entertaining and hard hitting Doran Oil Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Division 2 Hurling Final played in idyllic conditions in Holycross.

From the off this game brought plenty of bite to it with both teams looking for the edge over each other. The opening minutes saw both teams hit a multitude of wides as they looked to settle into this game. Oisín Cleary opened the scoring for the Gortnahoe men with a free on five minutes.

This was quickly followed by a Luke Moore score under pressure. Lee Tierney opened his teams account with a monstrous score from the middle of the field before Cleary knocked over another free to extend his sides lead.

Johnny Hassett replied with a placed ball of his own following a mammoth bit of play from Ben Ryan to narrow the gap to one. Cleary and Mockler scored in quick succession to put a goal between the sides.

Indeed Gortnahoe should have had their own when Willie Brennan made a darting run through the Moyne defence but only for Tony Cantwell to pull off a great save. The aforementioned Ben Ryan then found himself cleverly on the break of a long ball into the Gortnahoe defence and made no mistake finishing to the roof of the net.

Level game. This score sparked the green and gold into life with Gavin Ryan and Cormac Deegan pointing. Jack Atkinson Lynch then reduced their lead with a score of his own on 23 minutes. Guilfoyle got his first from open play but Willie Brennan quickly cancelled this out. 1-05 to 0-07 with the break almost upon us.

Moyne Templetuohy finished the strongest with John Hassett (two points) and Ben Ryan scoring to put four between the sides at the break.

The game came to life in the opening moments of the second half when Gortnahoe Glengoole narrowed the game to a point. A superb pass across the goal found the ever reliable Willie Brennan who made no mistake and rattled the net.

This score livened the game both on and off the field with some fierce physical exchanges in the minutes after. Gortnahoe continued their good form with a Liam Hayes score to tie the game.

An Eoin Ryan point followed by an Éanna Guilfoyle free settled the Moyne Templetuohy men. Willie Brennan pointed the score of the game from a tight angle on the far side. Mark Ryan got one back for his side before a Cleary free and another Hayes point.

The game was turning into a right battle and it would come down to the nerve of the free takers in this one. Guilfoyle and Hassett pointed two more from the deck. The ever reliable Brennan knocked over one more before another Hassett free put Moyne two to the good coming down the home stretch.

The last few minutes provided plenty of drama, Gortnahoe in desperate search of scores hit three without reply and all from the stick of young Oisin Cleary who showed plenty of bottle for his side.

Now it turned to Moyne Templetuohy to seek the levelling score and it came deep into injury time to send this game to extra time. 1-15 a piece.

Extra time was always going to be a battle. A lot of tired bodies were out on the field but this didn’t take away from the spectacle.

Éanna Guilfoyle opened the scoring with a free. Brennan quickly cancelled this out with a score of his own before a pivotal moment in the game. A high ball into the Moyne Templetuohy square saw who else, only Brennan to pop up and put the ball in the back of the net. Moyne responded well with a Mark Ryan point before Eoin Ryan added another and brought the game back to one.

Cleary scored a wonderful sideliner cut before adding another free himself to extend their lead to three. Moyne dug deep and scored the remaining two points of the half courtesy of Niall Russell and a Guilfoyle free. 2-18 to 1-20 at the break.

The light may have been fading but the intensity of this one sure wasn’t. Guilfoyle pointed an opening free to tie the game again.

Cleary replied with a good free of his own before a great Enda McCarthy point put two between the sides. Moyne Templetuohy had to once again go to the well. Mark Ryan brought the minimum between the sides with time coming to a close.

There was time for one more and Kelly stood up and tied the teams once again. Referee Johnny Butler had seen enough and blew the full time whistle. 2-20 to 1-23 in what was a cracker from start to finish. A replay was the decision and this will be fixed by the Mid CCC in the coming days.

This game provided plenty of drama but gave the crowd in attendance plenty to shout for. In a game that could have easily gone either way Gortnahoe Glengoole will be happy with how they performed.

TJ Mockler, Oisin Cleary, Willie Brennan and Luke Moore all played well throughout and for Moyne Templetuohy they will be happy with good performances from Éanna Guilfoyle, Cormac Deegan, Niall Russell and Ben Ryan to mention just a few. This replay will be sure to draw a crowd.

Gortnahoe Glengoole: Robbie Gleeson, Cormac Moloney, Colm Scott, Aaron O’Neill, David Lanigan, Colm Guilfoyle, TJ Mockler (0-1), Sam Atkinson Lynch, Enda McCarthy (0-01), Jack Atkinson Lynch (0-1), Tommy Duggan, Oisin Cleary (0-09 frees, 0-01 side-line), Willie Brennan(2-4), Nigel Kenny, Luke Moore(0-1).

Subs used: Liam Hayes (0-2), Luke Moore, Bobby Doheny.

Moyne Templetuohy: Tony Cantwell, Mark Ryan(0-3), David Lowe, Joe O’Grady, Paudie Gleeson, Kieran Larkin, Niall Russell (0-1), Louis Everard, Gavin Ryan (0-1), Cormac Deegan (0-01), Eoin Ryan (0-02), Éanna Guilfoyle (0-5 frees, 0-1 play), Ben Ryan (1-1), John Hassett (0-4 frees, 0-1 play), Lee Tierney(0-1).

Subs used: Dee Leahy (0-1), Damien Cantwell, Dylan McLoughlin, Tom Egan, Denis Kelly (0-1).

Referee: John Butler (Upperchurch Drombane)